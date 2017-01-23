Snow-covered buildings collapsing in rare US West weather
The Dome, a 180,000-square foot indoor sports facility in Anchorage, Alaska, is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, three days after the thin, flexible plastic roof collapsed in the midst of a snowstorm. The facility is among others, including an old lumber mill in Oregon, the main grocery store in a small Idaho town, and a conference center in Colorado that have collapsed under the accumulated weight of snow this winter.
