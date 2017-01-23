Snow-covered buildings collapsing in ...

Snow-covered buildings collapsing in rare US West weather

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This Jan. 20, 2017 aerial image provided by Rapid Aerial LLC shows a Partners Produce facility in Payette, Idaho, that collapsed under the weight of snow. For buildings in parts of the snow-covered U.S. West, it has become a winter where the weak do not survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... 5 hr Chris Deile 2
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! 5 hr Chris Deile 39
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 14 hr jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... 20 hr Cordwainer Trout 1
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Sun willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Sun Chris Deile 20
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Anchorage County was issued at January 24 at 3:47PM AKST

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC