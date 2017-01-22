Shooting of teenager killed on Govern...

Shooting of teenager killed on Government Hill captured on surveillance video

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Police have identified a teenage boy shot dead on a street in the Government Hill neighborhood of Anchorage early Saturday morning as Jesus Oropeza, 17. Lt. John McKinnon of the Anchorage Police Department's homicide division said on Sunday that surveillance video captured the killing, which happened on a street where small, well-kept houses in one of Anchorage's oldest neighborhoods meet a large park.

