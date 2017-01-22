Shooting of teenager killed on Government Hill captured on surveillance video
Police have identified a teenage boy shot dead on a street in the Government Hill neighborhood of Anchorage early Saturday morning as Jesus Oropeza, 17. Lt. John McKinnon of the Anchorage Police Department's homicide division said on Sunday that surveillance video captured the killing, which happened on a street where small, well-kept houses in one of Anchorage's oldest neighborhoods meet a large park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|15 hr
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|17 hr
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Sat
|Dr Wu
|1
|Opiods Benzos and other Pain relief Meds
|Fri
|Opiods
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as Bubba T from ...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Child molester moving to Alaska
|Jan 11
|Warning
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|2,635
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC