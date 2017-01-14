Sales tax rears its ugly head again

Sales tax rears its ugly head again

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has proposed a 2 percent sales tax for the municipality, with 15 percent going for public health and safety and the rest for property-tax relief. This latest of umpteen such proposals over the years comes from Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, who says the city should have a special election - perhaps its first vote-by-mail balloting - to put a sales and use tax for goods and services on the books to take some of the load off property taxpayers.

