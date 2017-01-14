Saints be praised! Another Legislature
Well, my darling Alaskans, we've made it through the holiday season and now a real cause for celebration is upon us - the 2017 legislative session! I know, after so many "special sessions" it's hard to really feel like this one will be special without the title, but we can all hope. I'm encouraged by the newly formed House bipartisan coalition.
