Rep. Les Gara: "Foster Care Is Not A Permanent Place To Be"
Anchorage, AK- Anchorage Representative Les Gara has been commemorated with a 2017 Casey Excellence for Children Award, due to his foster care improvement efforts here in Alaska. Representative Les Gara sponsored House Bill 27, which is a foster care reform law that calls for the Office of Children's Services to work more efficiently, in securing permanent families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
