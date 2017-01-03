Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion
This photo taken Dec. 21, 2016 and provided by Lynda Lybeck Robinson shows the Bogoslof Volcano erupting in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. The active Alaska volcano, which has erupted 10 times since mid-December and is located about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage, erupted again Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, this time sending a cloud of ash and ice 35,000 feet in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,637
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC