Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion

This photo taken Dec. 21, 2016 and provided by Lynda Lybeck Robinson shows the Bogoslof Volcano erupting in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. The active Alaska volcano, which has erupted 10 times since mid-December and is located about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage, erupted again Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, this time sending a cloud of ash and ice 35,000 feet in the air.

