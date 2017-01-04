Recovery plan for endangered belugas ...

Recovery plan for endangered belugas focuses on biggest threats to dwindling population

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A new recovery plan for endangered Cook Inlet belugas focuses on counteracting what federal regulators believe are the biggest threats to Alaska's most urban whales, but none that would stop local economic activity. The recovery plan, issued at year's end by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries Service, cites catastrophic events like spills and mass strandings, underwater noise and the cumulative effects of stress-inducing events as the most serious threats facing a beluga population that has declined from about 1,300 in the late 1970s to roughly 340 now.

