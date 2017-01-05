Prosecutors: Anchorage man indicted f...

Prosecutors: Anchorage man indicted for Christmas Eve slaying, another man has his charges dropped

A memorial for James "Lucas" Moren in an alley behind the Gaslight Bar on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Moren, a patron at the bar, was shot and killed in the alley as the bar was closing early in the morning on Dec. 24. Prosecutors announced Thursday that Roy Schauer, 46, has been indicted in the killing of James Moren in downtown Anchorage on Dec. 24. Anchorage foot patrol officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot behind Gaslight Bar shortly after 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

