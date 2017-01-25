Police seek public tips in fatal shoo...

Police seek public tips in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Muldoon

Anchorage police investigate the scene of an early-morning shooting in the Muldoon area that left two people wounded on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Tiwan Marquis Johnson Jr., 19, died after he was taken to a hospital following the shooting, reported at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday outside the Brown Jug liquor store at 171 Muldoon Road.

