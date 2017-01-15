Police: Anchorage man surrenders after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A 30-year-old Anchorage man turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon, about 11 hours after a woman walking along Elmore Road was killed in a hit-and-run crash , police said. Police said in a statement late Saturday that Brian E. Walter walked into police headquarters at about 4:30 p.m. and provided the location of his 2013 Chevrolet Sonic sedan.

