Plan would see lobsters expressed to China

Shelburne-based First Catch Fisheriesa ' parent company is chartering aa cargo plane to fly lobsters directly to China from Halifax to break through a logistical bottleneck. Fishing Forever, the China-based parent of the Nova Scotia lobster company, is slated to load up a Boeing 747 with the crusty crustaceans on Jan. 7a to get them to that Asian market faster, Tony Shi, the company's vice-president, said in an interview.

