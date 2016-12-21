Plan would see lobsters expressed to China
Shelburne-based First Catch Fisheriesa ' parent company is chartering aa cargo plane to fly lobsters directly to China from Halifax to break through a logistical bottleneck. Fishing Forever, the China-based parent of the Nova Scotia lobster company, is slated to load up a Boeing 747 with the crusty crustaceans on Jan. 7a to get them to that Asian market faster, Tony Shi, the company's vice-president, said in an interview.
