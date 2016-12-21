picture_000015

picture_000015

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Salem News

Adison Ketchum, a fourth-grade student at Beaver Local, received a surprise when her brother, Air Force Senior Airman Garrett Ketchum, showed up at her classroom. Garrett just returned after a seven-month deployment in the Middle East and had not seen his sister in more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amalia Rodrigues 2 hr Chris Deile 8
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... 6 hr loved one 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 21 hr Princess Hey 2,627
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 31 Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC