Photos: Snowy fun during Winter Trails Day in Anchorage

Kayla Redding navigates through the snowshoe obstacle course during the Winter Trails Day at the Bureau of Land Management Campbell Creek Science Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The program featured fat bikes, snowshoes and skis to try out, animal tracking, fire starting, snow caves and marshmallows to roast and more.

