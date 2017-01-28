Photos: Snowy fun during Winter Trails Day in Anchorage
Kayla Redding navigates through the snowshoe obstacle course during the Winter Trails Day at the Bureau of Land Management Campbell Creek Science Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The program featured fat bikes, snowshoes and skis to try out, animal tracking, fire starting, snow caves and marshmallows to roast and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|20 hr
|Chris Deile
|25
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC