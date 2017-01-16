Photos: After a dangerous fire, volunteers distribute smoke detectors to mobile home residents
From left, volunteers Guisselle Montes and Madison Ashley help the Red Cross' Steven Fisher canvass homes at the South Park Estates mobile home park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Thirteen volunteers from Americorps, Ravn and Denali Federal Credit Union visited 62 homes and installed about 50 free smoke alarms, as well as delivered fire safety information.
