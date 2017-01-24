Person found dead after four-plex fire in Midtown Anchorage
Anchorage firefighters found one person dead after they extinguished a fire at 914 W. 23rd Ave. in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Fifteen fire units responded to the four-plex, at 914 W. 23rd Ave., near Arctic Boulevard and Fireweed Lane, shortly after 1:30 a.m., the fire department said.
