Person found dead after four-plex fire in Midtown Anchorage

Anchorage firefighters found one person dead after they extinguished a fire at 914 W. 23rd Ave. in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Fifteen fire units responded to the four-plex, at 914 W. 23rd Ave., near Arctic Boulevard and Fireweed Lane, shortly after 1:30 a.m., the fire department said.

