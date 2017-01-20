Organ Donation- A recipient's story
On December 1st, 2016, Bill Atkinson was placed on A1 status, giving him the highest priority for receiving a new heart. 10 Days later, On December 11th, at 3:17 PM, 30 year old Anchorage resident, Jonathan Gilbert was pronounced Brain Dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
