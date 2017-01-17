One dead in avalanche near Ymir

One dead in avalanche near Ymir

RCMP say the 32-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, was back country skiing Saturday morning with two other people near Qua Peak, which is 20 minutes south of Nelson. While the group was descending a slope a large avalanche trapped all three skiers at 9 a.m. Every skier deployed inflatable avalanche bags, and two of the skiers managed to locate each other.

