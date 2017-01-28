Off and running: Tustumena 200 back o...

Off and running: Tustumena 200 back on the trails

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Musher Wade Marrs reached out for a high five from a spectator as he and his team take off from the starting line of the Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Kasilof, Alaska. Marrs and 22 other teams will travel through the Caribou Hills down to Homer and back in the 200-mile race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... 4 hr Chris Deile 27
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Jan 24 Chris Deile 39
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 22 Chris Deile 20
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,374,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC