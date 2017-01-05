New Alaska Senate president on upcoming session: 'It's OK for politicians to fight'
The incoming president of the Alaska Senate on Thursday predicted the next legislative session would be contentious, marked by an ideological rift between his own Republican-led majority and the new House majority coalition , which consists mostly of Democrats. Fairbanks Sen. Pete Kelly offered an enthusiastic embrace of the ideology of capitalism - which he called the "engine of a free republic" - in a breakfast speech to his pro-business audience at the Resource Development Council in Anchorage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,628
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC