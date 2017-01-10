Murkowski says repeal, replace should coincide
Lisa Murkowski is among five Republicans in the U.S. Senate sponsoring an amendment that would slow the repeal of President Obama's signature heath care law. Murkowski told CNBC today that she and all Senate Republicans are still committed to repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amalia Rodrigues
|9 hr
|Chris Deile
|9
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Mon
|Christine in Mich...
|1
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC