More snow expected for Martin Luther King Day

The National Weather Service is predicting a blast of snow will hit Southcentral Alaska beginning Sunday night. On Sunday afternoon, the service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Anchorage area, with the heaviest snowfall expected on the Eastside of Anchorage and the Chugiak-Eagle River corridor along the Glenn Highway.

