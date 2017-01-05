Mayor says Anchorage needs a sales tax for Seward Highway patrols, property tax relief

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz says the city should hold a special election for a new sales tax that would reduce property taxes and could pay for policing on the Seward Highway, where state troopers have sharply curbed police protection. A draft version of Berkowitz's proposal, presented to a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday, would create a 2 percent sales tax.

