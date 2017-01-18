Looking back - January 18, 2017
Jan. 18, 2007 -A federal grand jury in Anchorage returned a 92-count indictment Wednesday against former Fairbanks city mayor Jim Hayes and his wife, Chris Hayes, charging the couple with theft, conspiracy and money laundering.
