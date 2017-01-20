LA's Versa-Style troupe brings high-level mix of hip-hop dance to Alaska

Hip-hop has gotten a bad rap, says Jackie Lopez, an unfortunate association with drugs, gangs and violence, at least among some unfamiliar with the culture. Lopez is the co-founder of Versa-Style Dance Company, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit performing group touring Alaska through Feb. 3. This week they'll be in Anchorage presenting shows at local schools and public performances in the Discovery Theatre on Jan. 27 and 28. The group's mission is "giving people hope, love, unison," she said, "bringing people together under one umbrella to feel and be reminded that we're all human beings."

