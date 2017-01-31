Juneau police: Stabbing victim found ...

Juneau police: Stabbing victim found with knife sticking out of her head medevaced to Anchorage

22 hrs ago

Juneau police officers responding to the report of a stabbing Tuesday morning arrived to find a woman with a knife sticking out of the side of her head and stab wounds to her back. The Juneau Police Department said in a statement that the call about the stabbing at an apartment complex on the 9100 block of Cinema Drive came in at about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

