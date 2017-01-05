Jazz, brass and Babylon highlight wee...

Jazz, brass and Babylon highlight weekend

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Chugach Brass, with pianist Janet Carr-Campbell, will take center stage for the Anchorage Festival of Music's next concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the UAA Recital Hall. Trumpeters Linn Weeda and Jason Edwards, trombonists Christopher Sweeney and Jennifer Edwards, horn player Cheryl Pierce and tuba dude Mike Martinson will perform Ingolf Dahl's "Music for Brass Instruments."

