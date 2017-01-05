Jazz, brass and Babylon highlight weekend
The Chugach Brass, with pianist Janet Carr-Campbell, will take center stage for the Anchorage Festival of Music's next concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the UAA Recital Hall. Trumpeters Linn Weeda and Jason Edwards, trombonists Christopher Sweeney and Jennifer Edwards, horn player Cheryl Pierce and tuba dude Mike Martinson will perform Ingolf Dahl's "Music for Brass Instruments."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,631
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC