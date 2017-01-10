Invocation policy lawsuit moves to federal court
A member of the Catholic Church holds her rosary as she prays near a Planned Parenthood clinic in this Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 in Soldotna, Alaska. Members of the church gathered at the clinic before walking to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Administration Building to pray after a Satanic invocation was given to open the Aug. 9 borough assembly meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child molester moving to Alaska
|5 hr
|Warning
|2
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Tue
|Chris Deile
|9
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Jan 9
|Christine in Mich...
|1
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC