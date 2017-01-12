Interior Alaska's cold weather gets d...

Interior Alaska's cold weather gets downgraded, snow now forecast for Fairbanks and Anchorage

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Interior Alaska's forecast for the weekend has changed from 40 below to 4 inches of snow, and Southcentral is expected to avoid its own burst of cold weather. The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon revised a forecast that had predicted a frigid Interior cold snap starting over the weekend, saying instead that temperatures would hover at relatively warmer temperatures of 10 to 30 below.

