Interior Alaska's cold weather gets downgraded, snow now forecast for Fairbanks and Anchorage
Interior Alaska's forecast for the weekend has changed from 40 below to 4 inches of snow, and Southcentral is expected to avoid its own burst of cold weather. The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon revised a forecast that had predicted a frigid Interior cold snap starting over the weekend, saying instead that temperatures would hover at relatively warmer temperatures of 10 to 30 below.
