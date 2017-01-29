Insurance company denies $2.3 million claim for Mat-Su port repairs

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough could be on the hook for millions of dollars spent to repair a failing barge dock at the borough's little-used port - a repair that failed again months later. The borough last week learned its $2.36 million insurance claim on the original damage has been denied, even as officials gear up for a permanent fix expected to cost roughly $1.5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.