Hundreds gather in Anchorage to protest Trump's immigration ban

People gathered at the federal building after marching through downtown Anchorage at a protest of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Hundreds of Alaskans gathered in downtown Anchorage Sunday night to join nationwide protests over President Donald Trump's executive order blocking entry to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee resettlement.

