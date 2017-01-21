Heavy snowfall in Anchorage leads to whiteout conditions, road closures
The southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway were slowed to a crawl after a multiple car pileup due to low visibility on the highway, according to Shane Spencer, on Saturday. A heavy band of snow lingering over the Anchorage bowl led to whiteout conditions, closed roads and a message from police asking people to stay home Saturday afternoon.
