Freezing fog settles over Anchorage and Mat-Su
Drivers can expect fog and icy roads Tuesday morning and early afternoon on the Glenn Highway between Anchorage and the Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A dense fog advisory, now in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday for Anchorage and the Mat-Su, warns of visibility down to a quarter-mile.
