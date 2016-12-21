FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-Fatality

Anchorage, AK- This New Year's Day morning, a 21-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairbanks, according to the Fairbanks Police Department. The accident occurred on Davis Road, between Wilbur and Lathrop Streets; FPD and Fairbanks Fire paramedics responded to the scene, at approximately 6:55 a.m. The investigation determined that Michaela Kitelinger was the pedestrian, who was located, in the middle of the roadway with dark attire.

