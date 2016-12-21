FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-Fatality
Anchorage, AK- This New Year's Day morning, a 21-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairbanks, according to the Fairbanks Police Department. The accident occurred on Davis Road, between Wilbur and Lathrop Streets; FPD and Fairbanks Fire paramedics responded to the scene, at approximately 6:55 a.m. The investigation determined that Michaela Kitelinger was the pedestrian, who was located, in the middle of the roadway with dark attire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,627
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC