Florida airport shooting suspect indicted by grand jury on 22 counts
A federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment against the man accused of a shooting rampage at a South Florida airport that left five people dead and six wounded. The indictment Thursday charges Esteban Santiago, 26, with 11 counts of causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, five counts of causing death during a crime of violence and six counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.
