Fierce snowstorm drops a foot of snow...

Fierce snowstorm drops a foot of snow on Anchorage in 24 hours

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Jesse Busha walks home from work through knee-deep snow along DeBarr Road on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. A fierce storm that walloped Southcentral Alaska over the weekend dumped a foot of snow on Anchorage in 24 hours, causing But it was the tiny community of Moose Pass, 30 miles north of Seward, that got the most snow: Some 32 inches, according to the National Weather Service's initial Areas north of Anchorage didn't see as much snowfall, with just 6 inches recorded for Eagle River based on what the weather service calls "spotter reports" from citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! 1 hr Chris Deile 35
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... 23 hr willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Sun Chris Deile 20
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as Bubba T from ... Jan 19 so you know 1
Child molester moving to Alaska Jan 11 Warning 2
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 2,635
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC