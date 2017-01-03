Family: Shooting suspect 'lost his mi...

Family: Shooting suspect 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq

People believed to be FBI agents are seen outside of a home believed to be inhabited by possible family members of the suspect in the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Uni... The man police say opened fire with a gun from his checked baggage at a Florida airport had a history of mental health issues - some of which followed his military service in Iraq - and was receiving psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said Friday after the deadly shooting. "Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of Iraq, he wasn't feeling too good," his uncle, Hernan Rivera, told the Bergen Record newspaper .

