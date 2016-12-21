epoch 0.1.4

Project ======= * Homepage: https://github.com/metagriffin/epoch * Bugs: https://github.com/metagriffin/epoch/issues Installation ============ .. code:: bash $ pip install epoch Usage ===== The following routines are available: * ``epoch.now()`` : float Returns a float representation of the current UNIX epoch timestamp, i.e. the number of seconds since 1970/01/01.

