Enstar saw record gas use during recent Alaska cold spell

Temperatures that plunged to the deep minuses in Southcentral Alaska during the recent statewide cold snap led to a record demand for natural gas from Enstar as people cranked up their furnaces to ward off the cold, officials said. After a spate of warm winters, the frigid spell earlier this month was also the first real test for Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska, a gas reservoir in the Cook Inlet basin that was once mostly depleted but has been refilled with gas.

