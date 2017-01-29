Enstar saw record gas use during rece...

Enstar saw record gas use during recent Alaska cold spell

Temperatures that plunged to the deep minuses in Southcentral Alaska during the recent statewide cold snap led to a record demand for natural gas from Enstar as people cranked up their furnaces to ward off the cold, officials said. After a spate of warm winters, the frigid spell earlier this month was also the first real test for Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska, a gas reservoir in the Cook Inlet basin that was once mostly depleted but has been refilled with gas.

