Enstar saw record gas use during recent Alaska cold spell
Temperatures that plunged to the deep minuses in Southcentral Alaska during the recent statewide cold snap led to a record demand for natural gas from Enstar as people cranked up their furnaces to ward off the cold, officials said. After a spate of warm winters, the frigid spell earlier this month was also the first real test for Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska, a gas reservoir in the Cook Inlet basin that was once mostly depleted but has been refilled with gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|Sun
|Chris Deile
|27
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC