Eklutna reaches deal with Anchorage over trash gas and new housing

Eklutna Inc. chair and President Michael Curry, left, and Treasurer Maria Coleman stand next to Eklutna CEO Curtis McQueen and Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz at a news conference in Eagle River on Jan. 4, 2017. The Municipality of Anchorage has reached an agreement with a local Native corporation in a deal that will avoid years of costly litigation for both sides.

