Eklutna reaches deal with Anchorage over trash gas and new housing
Eklutna Inc. chair and President Michael Curry, left, and Treasurer Maria Coleman stand next to Eklutna CEO Curtis McQueen and Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz at a news conference in Eagle River on Jan. 4, 2017. The Municipality of Anchorage has reached an agreement with a local Native corporation in a deal that will avoid years of costly litigation for both sides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 2
|Princess Hey
|2,627
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC