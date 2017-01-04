Eklutna, muni settle gas dispute for $5.75 million

Eklutna Inc. and the Municipality of Anchorage have agreed to settle a dispute over millions of dollars claimed by the Native corporation for natural gas generated at the Anchorage Landfill and sold to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Under terms of the agreement - which must still be approved by the Anchorage Assembly - the muni will pay Eklutna $5.75 million to settle the dispute.

