Early morning shooting on Muldoon Road
Early this morning, the Anchorage Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting near the 100 block of Muldoon Rd. Details are unclear of exactly what happened before the shots were fired. Two individuals later arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
