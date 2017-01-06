Driver dead, 2 hurt in Parks Highway pickup truck rollover
An Eagle River woman died and two other people were injured on Thursday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers say, when their pickup truck wrecked on the Parks Highway near Trapper Creek. Troopers named driver Karen Benjamin, 31, as the deceased in a Friday dispatch.
