Domestic Violence Sexual Assault 2 CREATOR Loren Holmes / Alaska Dispatch
More than a third of Alaska women have been stalked, according to statistics drawn from a 2015 survey. The survey's authors say those numbers may have fallen from even higher rates in previous years.
