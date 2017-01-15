Do Alaskans support building a wall between the US and Mexico?
Editor's note: Daily through Jan. 25, ADN will publish poll results showing how Alaskans feel about topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act and President-elect Donald Trump's transition to crime and the opioid crisis. One of President-elect Donald Trump's first campaign pledges, to "build a great, great wall" on the border with Mexico, to be paid by Mexico, was to keep out alleged rapists, drug dealers and other problem immigrants who he claimed were clambering to get into the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child molester moving to Alaska
|Jan 11
|Warning
|2
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 10
|Chris Deile
|9
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|2,635
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Jan 9
|Christine in Mich...
|1
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC