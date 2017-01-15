Do Alaskans support building a wall between the US and Mexico?

Editor's note: Daily through Jan. 25, ADN will publish poll results showing how Alaskans feel about topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act and President-elect Donald Trump's transition to crime and the opioid crisis. One of President-elect Donald Trump's first campaign pledges, to "build a great, great wall" on the border with Mexico, to be paid by Mexico, was to keep out alleged rapists, drug dealers and other problem immigrants who he claimed were clambering to get into the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.