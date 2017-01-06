Could mushrooms keep your house warm?

10 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

Philippe Amstislavski has been working in the lab for several years to test how mycilium-the nutrient-gathering underground network that produces mushrooms, the above-ground "fruit" we see-can become an insulating material for buildings, pipes and roads. Under magnification, these organic root-like networks reveal a porous structure that is lightweight and filled with air-great qualities for insulating material.

