Congressional delegation avoids taking sides on Trumpa s refugee ban
Murkowski said Trump has made it clear "the security of Americans is his top priority" and she said she agrees with that. But, in a statement emailed by her spokesperson, Murkowski also said U.S. immigration policy "must strike a balance between national security and our values as Americans."
