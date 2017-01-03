Citizen Persistence after NICS Gun Pu...

Citizen Persistence after NICS Gun Purchase Block Results in Overturn of Denial

Lessons learned from one man's struggle to challenge a gun purchase denial from the National Instant Check System give insights into how difficult it can be for a citizen to clear his name once the government has decided he's a "prohibited person." Fortunately, an Anchorage medical professional and "avid gun collector" [name withheld at his request] had the savvy, the wherewithal and the persistence to successfully fight a bureaucratic denial of his right to arms.

