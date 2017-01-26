Charges describe 'execution' of Government Hill shooting victim
The family of Jesus Oropeza demanded justice for the 17-year-old during a hearing Thursday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex for one of two suspects accused of executing him. Kenya Damien Jacob Berezkin remained silent as Hernandez spoke to the judge, her relatives nearly filling the first row of seats in the courtroom.
