'Cat-sledding' is a thing in Alaska
An adorable home video shows two fervent felines mushing-a sport usually reserved for dogs-in their backyard in Anchorage, Alaska. Footage shows Sara Okleasik's cat Chubs pulling her other cat, named Onikah, in a shoveled path on her property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|2,637
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC